Prince Philip: Two-minute silence held at Aintree Racecourse
A two-minute silence has been held at Aintree in memory of Prince Philip ahead of the Grand National festival's first race.
The Duke of Edinburgh, who was the longest-serving consort in British history, has died aged 99.
Jockeys competing in the races have been invited to wear black armbands.
Flags at the Merseyside racecourse were also being flown at half-mast in tribute to the duke, who was an honorary member of The Jockey Club.
Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward at The Jockey Club, said: "We received the news of The Duke of Edinburgh's death with great sadness.
"On behalf of The Jockey Club, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to our patron, Her Majesty The Queen, and all members of the Royal Family."
Liverpool City Council has opened an online book of condolences.
Acting Liverpool Mayor Wendy Simon said: "The royal couple were regular visitors over the years and many of our young people have taken part in the Duke of Edinburgh Awards and will continue to do so, in what will be a lasting legacy to Prince Philip."
The Bishop of Liverpool, the Right Reverend Paul Bayes, was among others also paying their respects.
He said: "Prince Philip was a strong individual, full of character and humour, who chose for the whole of his life to use that strength and character to serve and support.
"To support the Queen and to offer service to the nation as a whole.
"He accompanied the Queen many times on visits to Liverpool and our region over the years, on each occasion enriching and encouraging our communities here.
"We thank God for his life, and commend him now to the mercy of our Lord."
Liverpool City Region mayor Steve Rotheram posted on Twitter: "On behalf of the whole Liverpool City Region condolences to Her Majesty The Queen and the wider Royal Family."
