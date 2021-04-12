Liverpool city mayor: Labour candidate pledges to 'rebuild trust'
- Published
The Labour candidate in Liverpool's mayoral election has pledged to "rebuild trust" by prioritising transparency and community engagement.
Joanne Anderson said she drew up her manifesto after speaking to almost 200 people from across the city.
The Liverpool councillor said it was a "chance for a fresh start".
The city mayor election, which will take place on 6 May, was called after Joe Anderson stood aside due to an ongoing police investigation.
Ms Anderson, who is not related to the former mayor, said she wanted every decision made by the council to be scrutinised to provide value for local people and be measured against the city's net-zero carbon target.
'Fairer, greener'
The 47-year-old, who has represented the Princes Park ward since 2019, said Liverpool was "a socialist city".
"We see this every day, whether that is a young Scouser helping a vulnerable person with shopping, the social projects helping our homeless, or residents caring for their neighbours and communities," she said.
"Liverpool is a city that cares; a city of pride and ambition and this is our chance for a fresh start.
"A genuine chance to transform the city to create a fairer, greener, more ambitious future for its people."
The other confirmed candidates for the election are (listed alphabetically):
- Roger Bannister (TUSC)
- Katie Burgess (Conservative)
- Tom Crone (Green Party)
- Richard Kemp (Liberal Democrats)
- Steve Radford (Liberal)
- Stephen Yip (Independent)
