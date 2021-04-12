Elections 2021: Liverpool and City Region mayoral candidates
People in the Liverpool City Region will head to the polls on 6 May to elect a regional mayor.
The residents of Liverpool will also vote for a city mayor.
Both elections were originally meant to take place in May 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic.
Nominations for both polls closed on 8 April with the following candidates declared (listed alphabetically).
Liverpool City Region Mayor: Candidates (listed alphabetically)
Gary Cargill, Green Party
Gary Cargill is an actor who played Liverpool Mercury editor John Smith in the award-winning Mike Leigh film Peterloo.
Jade Marsden, Conservative
Jade Marsden is a previous parliamentary candidate for both the Bootle and Sefton Central constituencies.
David Newman, Liberal Democrat
David Newman is a foster carer from Southport who has previously stood as a parliamentary candidate in Walton and in Somerset. He stepped in to replace councillor Andy Corkhill as the Liberal Democrat candidate who withdrew due to illness.
Steve Rotheram, Labour
Steve Rotheram was elected as the first Liverpool City Region mayor in 2017 and a former Liverpool Walton MP as well as parliamentary private secretary to the former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Mayor of Liverpool: Candidates (listed alphabetically)
Joanne Anderson, Labour
Joanne Anderson has been a councillor in Princes Park ward since 2019.
Roger Bannister, Trade Union and Socialist Coalition
Roger Bannister was a member of the Unison national executive council from the formation of the public services' union in 1993 until his retirement in February.
Katie Burgess, Conservative
Businesswoman Katie Burgess has a background in hospitality and the leisure industry and is the chairwoman of the Bootle Conservatives Association.
Tom Crone, Green Party
Tom Crone is the leader of the Liverpool branch of the Green Party.
Richard Kemp, Liberal Democrat
Richard Kemp is the current leader of the opposition at Liverpool City Council and has been a member of the council for more than 30 years.
Steve Radford, Liberal Party
Steve Radford has been a councillor in Tuebrook for more than 40 years and a personnel manager at a telecommunications company for 30 years. He is also a founding member of Tuebrook Hope Group charity.
Stephen Yip, Independent
The only independent candidate in this year's race is a founder of children's charity KIND and was given the freedom of Liverpool in 2012.
