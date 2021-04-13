Prescot care home investigated over resident's death rated inadequate
A care home under investigation over a resident's death has been rated inadequate for the second time.
Merseyside Police began investigating Prescot's Griffin House after the death of a 90-year-old man in June 2020.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) rated it inadequate in September, highlighting safety concerns and a report from February, released on 9 April, found it had not improved.
The home's management have been approached for comment.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the man's death remains under investigation by police, though no arrests have been made.
'Refused to follow guidelines'
The inspection on 24 February found management had failed to adequately address the problems previously identified by the CQC and there were new concerns relating to staff recruitment.
Inspectors found medicines were not always administered safely, Covid-19 guidance was not always followed and there was not always enough staff on duty.
They also noted some staff had not had proper background checks before starting work, but added that since the inspection, a new system had been introduced to ensure checks were carried out.
The report said the home's manager "did not have a sufficient understanding of best practice or the regulations" and management "refused to follow government guidelines and participate in lateral flow testing for visitors to the home as they did not believe these tests were accurate".
However, inspectors did praise the care staff, saying they were "friendly and treated people kindly".
The care home now faces the prospect of having its registration cancelled if it does not make improvements in six months.