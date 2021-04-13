Kyle Whitley: Family appeal as son's killing remains unsolved
The family of an 18-year-old who was stabbed to death have put out a fresh appeal for information as his killer remains at large a year later.
Kyle Whitley died "with his whole life ahead of him" when he was stabbed in the chest in Litherpool, Liverpool, on 13 April 2020.
Three people remain under investigation, Merseyside Police said.
Officers have released a video walk-through of the routes they believe were taken by those involved.
Mr Whitley's mother Lisa and sister Molly said: "Kyle's murder has killed our family.
"He was a young man with his whole life ahead of him trying to be the best person he could be before his life was tragically cut short.
"Somebody must know something. We'd beg you to please find it in your hearts to come forward with any information that could help our family see justice served."
One suspect is thought to have gone from Church Road to flats on Vincent Road - where the attack happened - before fleeing towards Daley Road.
A second suspect is believed to have taken a route through gardens along the rear of Moss Lane, leading to Moss Lane and towards Church Road, after the stabbing.
Det Insp Barbara Hebden said: "The past 12 months have not been easy for Kyle's family who have had to grieve for the loss of a young man who was senselessly killed.
"Although on the day of Kyle's death we were in the first national lockdown I am sure there were people out and about.
"This was also the Easter Bank Holiday Monday and so many people may have been out in their gardens and may have heard or seen something.
"If you were one of those people and were in the area of Vincent Road, Moss Lane or Daley Road between 2pm and 3pm that day I would urge you to come forward."
