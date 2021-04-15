Hillsborough campaigner blasts Real Madrid bus smash 'yobs'
- Published
A Hillsborough campaigner has hit out at "yobs" who smashed a window on the Real Madrid bus on the eve of the anniversary of the 1989 disaster.
Objects were thrown at the vehicle as it arrived at Anfield for the second leg of Liverpool's quarter-final Champions League clash with the Spanish side on Wednesday night.
Margaret Aspinall said they were "a disgrace" to the club and the city.
Liverpool FC also condemned the "unacceptable and shameful behaviour".
Ninety-six fans died as a result of a crush in a game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground on 15 April 1989.
Ms Aspinall's 18-year-old son James, who was at his first away game, was one of the victims.
Speaking on the 32nd anniversary of the disaster, she said: "It doesn't get easier, it gets harder.
"You've got to learn to live with it, but doesn't mean to say you will ever forget."
Ms Aspinall, who is the former chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group which recently disbanded, said the "yobs" who threw objects at Real's coach were "a disgrace".
"They are worse than thugs. They are no use to society," she said.
"It discredits not only the city but the club, Jurgen [Klopp], [and] the players."
Merseyside Police said it was working with Liverpool to identify those responsible for the incident.
The force said 400 people were on Anfield Road before the game and several objects were thrown at the bus as it arrived at the ground.
One pane of a double-glazed window was smashed.
The match was a goalless draw so the Spanish side went through to the semi-finals courtesy of a 3-1 win in the first leg.