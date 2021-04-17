Haydock crash: Appeal as woman, 87, hurt in hit-and-run
Police are appealing for information after an 87-year-old woman was struck by a car in a hit-and-run crash.
She was walking in Church Road, Haydock, on Thursday when she was hit by a black car at about 07:20 BST. Police said the driver left the scene.
The woman was taken to hospital where she remains with serious injuries.
Merseyside Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. The make and model of the car is not known.
