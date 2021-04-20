Hillsborough trial: Statements 'altered to mask police failings'
Two South Yorkshire Police officers altered Hillsborough statements to "mask" the force's failings on its solicitor's advice, a court has heard.
Ninety-six Liverpool football fans died as a result of the tragedy at an FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989.
Retired Ch Supt Donald Denton, 83, retired Det Ch Insp Alan Foster, 74, and solicitor Peter Metcalf, 71, deny perverting the course of justice.
The Nightingale court in Salford heard several police accounts were "amended".
The trial is about the aftermath of the crush at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough stadium during the semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest.
Prosecutor Sarah Whitehouse QC told the court: "The allegation is that these three tried to minimise the blame that might be heaped upon the South Yorkshire Police at the many different forms of inquiry that followed that dreadful day.
"They did this by altering accounts given by police officers who were present on the day. A number of accounts were altered by them, or at their direction."
She told jurors the effect of the alterations "was to mask failings on the part of South Yorkshire Police in their planning and execution of the policing of the football match".