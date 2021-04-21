Warrington brothers behind record £20m cocaine haul jailed
- Published
Two drug-dealing brothers at the centre of a record £20m cocaine haul seized by police have been jailed.
The 2019 operation on the M6 motorway in Cheshire was the biggest ever UK land-based cocaine seizure at the time.
Police found ringleaders Alan and John Tobin, aged 52 and 40, were the brains behind sending the drugs to two Warrington-based drug gangs.
Alan was jailed for 20 years while his brother was sentenced to 19 years and eight months at Liverpool Crown Court.
The pair, whose addresses were given as HMP Manchester, pleaded guilty to a range of drugs offences.
Officers seized cocaine weighing 29 stone (186 kg) concealed under the floor of a van which had been picked up in Kent and was destined for Warrington.
John Tobin's DNA was later found on the bubble wrap of one of the blocks of drugs.
The brothers also sold cannabis, heroin and ketamine to other gangs across the UK, including in London, Scotland and North Wales.
Three members of the Tobin brothers' gang were also jailed.
Robbie Broughton, 39, received a jail term of eight years and six months, Brian McQuillan, 51, of Buttermarket Street, Warrington, was sentenced to six years and four months and Simon Leech, 30, was imprisoned for eight years.
Det Ch Insp Mike Evans, of Cheshire Constabulary, said "taking down" the mainstream supplier of drugs to two organised crime groups was the "final piece of the jigsaw".
He said the brothers enjoyed a "lavish lifestyle" for about nine years before problems arose as police targeted gangs they were supplying drugs to.
It resulted in "huge debts" for the brothers and "the colossal seizure" on the M6 saw their reputation ruined, he added.