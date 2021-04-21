Liverpool city mayor: Liberal Democrat candidate will 'scrap role'
- Published
The Liberal Democrat candidate to be Liverpool's city mayor has said he would scrap the role "within ten minutes of being elected".
City council opposition leader Richard Kemp said he would "change the title of elected mayor to elected leader" and "halve the salary".
He added that he had already "tried to get rid of it five times".
The city mayor election, which was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, will take place on 6 May.
The previous mayor Joe Anderson stood aside due to an ongoing police investigation.
Mr Kemp leads the opposition on Liverpool City Council, which the Liberal Democrats ran for over a decade until 2010 when Labour took over.
The national party's coalition with the Conservatives saw its number of local councillors in cut to four, though Mr Kemp now leads a group of 10 in opposition to Labour's 68.
He said he believed a recent damning report into aspects of the Labour administration's operations would see voters reject them at the ballot box.
'Proper scrutiny'
Mr Kemp said his third attempt to become mayor might at last succeed, though he would scrap the role if he could.
"I've tried to get rid of it five times," he said.
"I haven't been able to do it from outside, so I will try and get it done from inside.
"Within ten minutes of being elected, I will change the title of elected mayor to elected leader [and] I will halve the salary."
He added that he would also "bring in proper scrutiny of the mayor and bring in an all-party cabinet".
The other confirmed candidates for the election are (listed alphabetically):
- Joanne Anderson (Labour)
- Roger Bannister (TUSC)
- Katie Burgess (Conservative)
- Tom Crone (Green Party)
- Steve Radford (Liberal)
- Stephen Yip (Independent)
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk