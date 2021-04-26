Liverpool city mayor: Liberal candidate wants to build on government links
The Liberal candidate in Liverpool's mayoral election has said the city's experience of working with government during the pandemic should be built on.
Steve Radford, who is the party's national leader, said Liverpool was "a city of excellence" in the past year.
He highlighted the city's community public health response and hosting of the first mass Covid testing pilot.
The city mayor election, which was postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, will take place on 6 May.
The previous mayor Joe Anderson stood aside due to an ongoing police investigation.
Mr Radford has been a councillor for almost 40 years and said he believed he is uniquely placed to work with all parties to the city's advantage.
His priorities include stopping what he sees as the "brain drain" of young people away from the city by supporting them to set up businesses and growing the economy.
Mr Radford said leaving the European Union meant "we can now look to the global economy and promoting Liverpool as a global trading city".
He also said he was one of the only candidates in the election who actually sees merit in the role of elected mayor, as the Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green candidates have all said they would support scrapping the role.
The other confirmed candidates for the election are (listed alphabetically):
ENGLAND'S ELECTIONS: THE BASICS
What's happening? On 6 May, people across England will vote for new councillors, mayors and police and crime commissioners.
Why does it matter? When parties win control of a council, they decide policies for your area which could affect services ranging from social care to rubbish collection. Find out more about what councils do.
Who can vote? Anyone who lives in England, is registered to vote and aged 18 or over on 6 May is eligible. Find your local election here.
