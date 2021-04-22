Southport murder probe: Two arrested after man killed
- Published
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 32-year-old man whose body was found in Southport.
Merseyside Police said the man's body was found at an address on Eastbourne Road at about 16:50 BST.
A police spokesman said a 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were in custody.
Officers remain at the scene while forensic investigations take place. The force has appealed for CCTV and dashcam footage from the area.
