Huyton stabbing: Boy, 14, charged with murdering man
- Published
A 14-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death.
Connor Dockerty, 23, died after he was found with stab wounds to his chest in Huyton, Merseyside, on Monday night.
Merseyside Police said the boy was due to appear at Liverpool and Knowsley Magistrates Court on Saturday.
A 15-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of murder were later released on bail, the force added.
Another 15-year-old boy, also arrested on suspicion of murder, was released with no further action.
Police believe Mr Dockerty had been cycling before the attack in Kingsway.
A post-mortem examination revealed he died from stab wounds.
