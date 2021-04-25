M62: Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on motorway
A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a car on the M62 motorway.
Merseyside Police said the 23-year-old man was riding a red Suzuki when he was involved in the collision with a black Audi between junctions 6 and 7 at about 00:20 BST on Sunday.
He was taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.
The driver of the car, a 36-year-old man, was also taken to hospital where his condition is described as serious but stable.
The motorway remains shut between junctions 6 and 7 westbound and motorists are advised to find alternative routes.
Police are appealing for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact them.
