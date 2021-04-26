Liverpool crash: Three people die in roundabout smash
- Published
Three people have died after a car hit a roundabout in Liverpool in the early hours.
Two men, one aged in his 20s and the other in his 30s, and a woman, in her 20s, were taken to hospital but later died.
Merseyside Police said they were called to the crash in East Prescot Road, near the Greyhound pub, just after midnight.
A police spokesman said their families had been informed and officers have appealed for information.
A road closure is in place between the junction of Eaton Road and East Prescot Road to Blackmoor Drive. The roundabout is closed in all directions.
