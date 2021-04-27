Cheshire's new chief constable 'proud to lead force'
- Published
The new chief constable of Cheshire Constabulary has said he is "delighted and proud to be leading the force".
Former counter-terror investigator Mark Roberts has taken the helm from Darren Martland, who retired after a 30-year career.
Mr Roberts was previously the deputy chief constable at South Yorkshire Police.
He said he was determined "to keep Cheshire a safe place for the public and a bad place to be a criminal".
Mr Roberts has also served at Greater Manchester Police for 21 years and Cheshire Constabulary as assistant chief constable between 2014 and 2017.
Before that the father-of-two was head of investigations for the North West Counter Terrorism Unit, and was awarded three commendations from the director of the FBI.
Cheshire's police and crime commissioner David Keane said Mr Roberts, who was awarded the Queen's Police Medal last year for distinguished service, would bring a "wealth of experience to the role".
He added: "I believe his work over the forthcoming months and years will ensure Cheshire remains one of the safest counties in the country."