M62 crash: Tributes paid to M62 crash death motorcyclist
- Published
A motorcyclist who died in a motorway crash was a "kind-hearted person" who would "go above and beyond" for others, his family have said.
Owen Baugh, 23 and from Manchester, died in hospital after a red Suzuki collided with a black Audi on the M62 near Huyton, Merseyside on Sunday.
Merseyside Police said the Audi's 36-year-old driver remains in hospital and an investigation was ongoing.
Mr Baugh's family said his "presence filled any room he walked in".
"He loved his hobbies and passions, but his friends and family more," they said in a statement, adding: "He will be missed by everyone."
Appealing for information or dashcam footage, the force said the crash happened between junctions 6 and 7, near Tarbock Island, at about 00:20 BST.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.