Boy, 15, arrested after pensioner kicked into River Mersey

image captionTwo women who were passing by helped pull the man out of the water

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a man was kicked from behind into the River Mersey.

The 74-year-old was sitting on the river bank on Wharf Street in Warrington at about 14:45 BST on Sunday when he was kicked into the river and hit his head, Cheshire Police said.

Officers said two or three youths then "ran away laughing".

A 15-year-old boy is being held on suspicion of assault and a drug offence.

Two women who were passing by rescued the man from the river.

He walked home "freezing cold" and had a cut on his face and had banged his head, police said.

Sgt Mark Spaven said it was a "shocking and upsetting incident" which had left the man "shaken".

He appealed for witnesses to come forward.

