Upton hit-and-run: Man charged over death of teenage cyclist
- Published
A man has been charged over the death of a 15-year-old cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Jack Jones, from Woodchurch, died in hospital after he was struck while riding his bicycle in Manor Drive, Upton, Wirral on Monday.
Leo Meek, 22, of West Way, Moreton has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.
He will will appear at Wirral Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
Jack's family said he was a funny, kind and sensitive boy who loved being a typical 15-year-old.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.