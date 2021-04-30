Liverpool roundabout crash: Tributes to 'happy, smiling' father
- Published
A man who died in a crash alongside two others was "an everlasting friend" who "always walked with a smile on his face", his family said.
James McEvoy died after a car hit a roundabout in Liverpool on Monday.
The 33-year-old's death had been "deeply distressing" and had left April 2021 "engraved in our minds", his relatives added.
They said they wanted to thank friends and family for their "unmatched support".
A joint statement said: "James lived his life a happy man. He always walked with a smile on his face and would actively encourage the smiles of others.
"James holds a very special place in our hearts and will do for eternity. He is a dad, a son, a brother, a grandson, an uncle, a cousin and a nephew, but most importantly an everlasting friend."
His family said they wanted to thank the emergency services and "brave bystanders" for their "devoted and courageous efforts".
"It is people like those who aided James in his time of need that give us as a society hope," they said.
A man and a woman, both aged in their 20s, also died in hospital after the crash.
