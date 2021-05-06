Sir Paul McCartney honoured by Royal Mail stamps
Royal Mail has unveiled a set of 12 special stamps honouring Sir Paul McCartney.
The collection features eight album covers which have defined his career, along with photos of Sir Paul in the recording studio.
The ex-Beatle has written or co-written 188 charted records in the UK and has been awarded more than 60 gold discs.
Royal Mail said the stamps were "a fitting tribute to one of the UK's much loved and revered musical icons".
The main set of stamps feature a selection of eight LPs, from his first solo album in 1970, McCartney, through to his most recent number one album, McCartney III, which was recorded and released during lockdown in 2020.
A miniature sheet of four stamps will also be available, featuring photographs of him in the recording studio, spanning three decades.
Sir Paul was involved in selecting the images which have been used in the collection.
He is one of only three individual music artists to be featured in a dedicated stamp issue.
David Bowie was honoured in 2017 and Sir Elton John stamps were issued in 2019.
The Sir Paul McCartney stamps go on sale later this month.
