Miguel Reynolds murder: Men sentenced for rapper killing
- Published
A man who shot a rapper in the neck after robbing him at gunpoint has been sentenced to 30 years for murder.
Liam Watson, 22, killed Miguel Reynolds, 21, from Manchester, when he went to buy a car in Netherton, Sefton, in June 2018.
Kyle Sanders, 21, who helped lure Mr Reynolds to the scene, was sentenced to 21 years for manslaughter.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the duo "would stop at nothing to get the money".
On the day of the shooting, Mr Reynolds was coaxed to Marie Curie Avenue on the promise he could buy a stolen car for £2,000, said the CPS.
He was surrounded by a gang of men and held at gunpoint by Watson, who demanded he hand over the cash.
Mr Reynolds gave up the money but was shot twice when he chased after the gang. He died later in hospital.
The CPS said Watson and Sanders were prosecuted for joint enterprise robbery and killing, whereby one pulled the trigger but others were aware of the plot and were seen on CCTV planning the robbery hours beforehand.
Following a trial at Liverpool Crown Court, Watson, of no fixed address, and Sanders, of Mount Crescent, Liverpool were also found guilty of conspiracy to rob, conspiracy to possess a prohibited firearm and conspiracy to possess ammunition.
Two men and a woman were also sentenced for the same charges and assisting an offender.
Senior Crown Prosecutor Maria Corr said: "Liam Watson pulled the trigger on a loaded firearm but Kyle Sanders played a crucial part in the killing."
Det Ch Insp Ian Warlow said Mr Reynolds' life was "taken from him in a callous and violent way" after he was "lured to Netherton under false pretences".