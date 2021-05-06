Menu from 1913 found during Liverpool cafe refurb
From Irish stew to grilled kidneys and "boiled fowl", a menu dating back more than 100 years has been found during renovation works at a cafe.
Workmen peeling back old walls discovered the delicate piece of culinary history at the eatery in Liverpool.
The menu, from Wednesday 15 January 1913, is from the former Yamen Cafe in Bold Street.
Staff at the cafe standing at the same site said it had "blown their minds".
The menu offers a selection of appetising "refreshments, luncheons and afternoon teas".
Featured dishes include tournedos bearnaise, consommé de volaille and meringues chantilly with pears, reflecting the cosmopolitan character of the Merseyside port city.
As a thriving global hub, Liverpool fully embraced its maritime heritage and this was reflected in the cuisine on the high street, with French bistro dishes listed alongside more traditional English fare.
A bowl of tomato soup cost four old pennies, the equivalent of £1.20 today.
Natalie Haywood, of the present cafe LEAF, said: "It's really blown our minds. When I saw it I was staggered, it's like a time capsule hidden in the walls.
"To see what they were doing then, how forward-thinking and creative as a restaurant, is so inspiring.
"We have always known this is a historic building but having the menu in our hands has made it all feel real, something dating back to before the First World War."
Contractors also discovered a hat worn by Yamen Cafe staff members, a whist book and a packet of playing cards.
In 1913 Bold Street was the equivalent of London's Bond Street, boasting car show rooms, extravagant clothes shops and fine dining.
It was the year suffragette Emily Davidson died, the House of Lords rejected the Irish Home Rule Bill and Liverpool FC's legendary manager Bill Shankly was born.
No doubt the sinking of the Titanic the previous year would still have been a regular subject of conversation in the city where the White Star ocean liner was registered.
The present cafe now plans to recreate some of the dishes from the menu in tribute to the Yamen.