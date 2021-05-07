BBC News

Elections results 2021: Joanne Anderson elected Liverpool city mayor

image captionCouncillor Joanne Anderson named as the new Mayor of Liverpool

Labour's Joanne Anderson has been elected as the city mayor of Liverpool.

The councillor, who has represented the Princes Park ward since 2019, made history as she became the first black woman to lead a major British city.

She claimed victory after voting went to second preferences, with only Ms Anderson and independent candidate Stephen Yip left in the running.

In the second round of counting, she won with 59.2% of the vote while Mr Yip secured 40.8%.

image captionIndependent candidate Stephen Yip came in second place in the city mayoral election

Ms Anderson was selected as Labour candidate for the mayoral election after the previous mayor Joe Anderson stood aside due to an ongoing police investigation.

Labour has controlled Liverpool City Council for a decade but has come under intense scrutiny in recent months following Mr Anderson's arrest along with four others in December.

It follows an investigation by Merseyside Police into building and development contracts in the city.

Mr Anderson, who is not related to the city's new mayor, denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any offences.

Shortly after the arrests, the government announced an investigation into the council's planning, highways, regeneration and property management departments.

It was later revealed that government-appointed commissioners will oversee parts of Liverpool City Council after inspectors found a "serious breakdown of governance".

Vote counts are continuing at other councils in Merseyside with Labour so far retaining control in Sefton and St Helens.

