Elections results 2021: Steve Rotheram re-elected as Liverpool City Region mayor
- Published
Labour's Steve Rotheram has been re-elected as the Liverpool City Region mayor.
The 59-year-old said it was a "massive vote of confidence in the power of devolution and the work I've done so far".
Mr Rotheram was backed by voters in the Merseyside boroughs of Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens and Wirral, as well as Halton in Cheshire.
He was elected as the area's first metro mayor in 2017.
