Elections 2021: Conservative regains Cheshire PCC role
- Published
Conservative candidate John Dwyer is back in the saddle as Cheshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) five years after losing the role.
Mr Dwyer returns to the post after second preference votes saw him beat the incumbent Labour candidate David Keane.
He received 111,962 votes oveall compared to Mr Keane's 99,463.
A former assistant chief constable, Mr Dwyer was elected as Cheshire's first PCC in 2012.
In the first vote this time he received 44.5% of votes, short of the 50% needed to win.
The PCC is responsible for ensuring the region's police force is run effectively and efficiently.
The election was due to be held in May 2020 but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.
