Kirkby murder arrests over man's death in home intrusion
A man has died after being attacked by intruders in his home, police have said.
Merseyside Police were called to Clorain Road in Northwood, Kirkby at about 22:30 BST on Sunday after men were seen entering a property and leaving a short time later.
The 36-year-old was found unconscious with a head injury and died in hospital the following morning, the force said.
Two men, aged 32 and 34, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Urging anyone with information to get in touch, Det Insp Jackie Guinness said officers were "working to establish the full circumstances".
