Nurse Lucy Letby appears in court in baby murders case
- Published
A nurse accused of murdering eight babies and attempting to murder another 10 has appeared in court.
Lucy Letby, 31, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is charged with murdering five boys and three girls at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
She is also accused of the attempted murder of another five boys and five girls.
Ms Letby appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink.
The 31-year-old spoke only to confirm her name and that she could hear proceedings.
The hearing dealt with case management ahead of a trial next year.
Ms Letby was arrested in 2018 and 2019 as part of a police investigation at the hospital, which began in 2017.
She will remain in custody and is due to appear at the same court on 17 May.
