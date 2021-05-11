Kirkby murder arrests: Home intrusion killing 'was targeted attack'
A man who died after intruders entered in his home was the victim of a targeted attack, police have said.
The 36-year-old was found unconscious by officers called to Clorain Road in Northwood, Kirkby, on Sunday night.
He died in hospital the next morning and a post-mortem examination found the cause of his death was asphyxiation.
A man, aged 38, has become the third to be arrested on suspicion of the victim's murder. Two other men, aged 32 and 34, remain in custody.
A Merseyside Police spokesman said it was believed to be a targeted attack as the victim and alleged offenders were understood to be known to each other.
Men had been seen entering the property and leaving shortly afterwards, the force said.
Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch with police.