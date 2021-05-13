BBC News

Thomas Edmunds: Murder charges over Kirkby home intrusion death

Published
image captionThomas Edmunds' family said he was "the life and soul of the party" who would "never be forgotten

Three men have been charged with murdering a man who was attacked by intruders in his home.

Thomas Edmunds, 36, was found seriously injured in his house in Clorain Road, Northwood, Kirkby, on Sunday night and died the following day in hospital.

Kevin Nethercote, 48, Terence Bennett, 34 and Thomas Broadhurst, 32, all from Croxteth, are due at Wirral Adult Remand Court, Merseyside police said.

A fourth man, aged 38, has been released under investigation.

Paying tribute, Mr Edmunds' family said he was "the life and soul of the party" who would "never be forgotten.

