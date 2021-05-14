Huyton stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with manslaughter
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who was stabbed to death.
Connor Dockerty, 23, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds to his chest in Kingsway, Huyton, Merseyside, on 19 April, police said.
The teenager has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates later.
A 14-year-old boy remains in custody charged with Mr Dockerty's murder, police added.
Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl has been released without charge, the Merseyside force said.
