BBC News

Huyton stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with manslaughter

Published
image copyrightFamily photo
image captionPolice believe Connor Dockerty had been cycling before the attack

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with the manslaughter of a man who was stabbed to death.

Connor Dockerty, 23, died in hospital after he was found with stab wounds to his chest in Kingsway, Huyton, Merseyside, on 19 April, police said.

The teenager has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before magistrates later.

A 14-year-old boy remains in custody charged with Mr Dockerty's murder, police added.

Meanwhile, a 15-year-old girl has been released without charge, the Merseyside force said.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.