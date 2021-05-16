BBC News

Thomas Edmunds: Boy charged with murder over home intrusion death

image copyrightFamily handout
image captionThomas Edmunds' family said he was "the life and soul of the party"

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man who was attacked by intruders in his home.

The boy, from Croxteth, is the fourth person to be charged over the death of Thomas Edmunds.

The 36-year-old was found seriously injured in his house in Clorain Road, Northwood, Kirkby, last Sunday night and died the following day in hospital.

The boy will be kept in custody to appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday, Merseyside Police said.

Kevin Nethercote, 48, Terence Bennett, 34, and Thomas Broadhurst, 32, all from Croxteth, are also due at Wirral Adult Remand Court.

A fourth man, aged 38, was released under investigation.

Paying tribute, Mr Edmunds' family said he was "the life and soul of the party" and he would never be forgotten.

