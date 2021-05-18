Lucy Letby: Trial date set for nurse accused of baby murders
A trial date has been set for a nurse accused of the murder of eight babies on a hospital neonatal unit.
Lucy Letby, 31, is to stand trial on 4 July 2022 at Manchester Crown Court.
Ms Letby is alleged to have murdered five baby boys and three baby girls while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
The nurse is also accused of the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls between June 2015 and June 2016.
Mr Justice Dove set the schedule for the trial, which is estimated to last for six months, during a hearing at Liverpool Crown Court earlier.
Ms Letby, who appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough, spoke only to confirm that she could hear proceedings.
Police detectives and the families of the babies involved also watched the developments via videolink from Chester Crown Court.
Ms Letby, of Arran Avenue in Hereford, was arrested in 2018 and again in 2019 as part of a police investigation at the hospital, which began in 2017.
A further pre-trial hearing will be held in October.
