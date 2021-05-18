Elections 2021: Is Merseyside seeing a Green revolution?
By Claire Hamilton
Political reporter, BBC Radio Merseyside
- Published
It is hard to see where the challenge to Labour's dominance of politics in the Liverpool City Region could come from - but the answer might lie in the Wirral ward of Birkenhead and Tranmere.
Voters have returned Labour councillors there in every local election from 1973 until 2014 when the Greens won their first seat.
As of 7 May, it is represented by three Green councillors, with Labour being knocked into second place.
Pat Cleary, the leader of Wirral's green group and the man who first managed to dent Labour's dominance in Birkenhead, would argue their success is down to effective campaigning on the ground on local issues - but wins for the party across the city region could point to something deeper.
Stuart Wilks-Heeg, Reader in Politics at the University of Liverpool said Birkenhead was "one of those places that screams 'Labour stronghold' normally, but it's part of a wider trend - vulnerable to losing votes on the right to the Tories in former industrial areas, and to the Greens on the left".
Concerns in places like Knowsley and Wirral over plans for green space development have certainly provided ammunition for opposition parties taking aim at Labour.
But it is not just that - in places where voting Conservative or Liberal Democrat is simply unpalatable, the Greens offer an alternative to Labour.
A Liberal Democrat source in Liverpool backed up this view, arguing the Greens present a radical alternative, particularly to younger voters for whom climate change is the overriding issue of their age and for whom Labour do not seem to go far enough.
Their own party, they said, was still being punished for doing a deal with the Tories in the coalition government.
As well as completing their trio of councillors in Birkenhead, the Green party won two other seats in Wirral, taking their total number to five.
The two other wins were in Bebington and Prenton, places like Birkenhead and Tranmere, which have been the bedrock of a strong and dominant Labour group on the council.
The Conservatives still struggle to attract support across huge swathes of the Liverpool City Region.
There has not been a Conservative councillor in Liverpool since the late 1990s and in Wirral, their biggest support base, the party holds 23 of the authority's 66 wards.
Wirral has swung between Labour and Conservatives - or most usually no overall control - since 1973, so the Green Party could become increasingly influential, if results like this are repeated.
Elsewhere, the Greens won two seats in Knowsley, where they are now the largest opposition party, and one in St Helens.
They also gained their first seat in Halton, where Andrew Dyer won one of three seats in the new ward of Daresbury, Moore and Sandymoor.
He is the only non-Labour newcomer, an achievement which was shared on social media by the Greens' former leader Natalie Bennett and got him a Zoom meeting with the party's current co-leader Sian Berry.
As the lone Green voice on the authority, he will need to work with other parties to get things done, but he hopes to apply what he called a "green lens" to some of the council's activities.
Liverpool's Greens were disappointed not to add to their group of four on the city council, though they continued their push in target seats like Greenbank.
Green party activists said they are battling against the first past the post electoral system, which they said discriminates against smaller political parties.
In the wider region, the party's metro mayor candidate Gary Cargill managed to boost the party's vote share from just under 4% in 2017 to 11% this time.
He and his Labour opponent - and eventual winner - Steve Rotheram admitted they agreed on much during the election campaign, so it will be interesting to see if Labour manages to convince voters that it is serious about its environmental polices - or if the local protest votes continue to trickle towards the Greens.
