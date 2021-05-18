St Helens woman spent cash mum left to hospice in will
- Published
A woman pocketed £20,000 which her dying mother had left to a hospice and purchased a new kitchen, new bathroom and a family holiday.
Deborah Nilsson, 51, of St Helens in Merseyside, was found guilty of fraud after her own daughter informed on her.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Patricia Eden had left part of her estate to Willowbrook Hospice in Prescot.
Nilsson claimed her mother had made a "death bed will", saying she wanted the money to go to her after all.
But the jury heard her daughter Danielle contacted the hospice when the pair were at loggerheads, as she had run off with Nilsson's former partner.
The court heard the defendant's mother had made a clear will with a solicitor and it was signed by two witnesses.
Sarah Holt, prosecuting, told the court apart from specific and modest bequests to members of her family, Mrs Eden asked for the remainder of her estate to be split equally between her granddaughter, her great grandchildren and Willowbrook Hospice.
"As it happened, less than six months after making that will, Mrs Eden was transferred to Willowbrook and cared for by the staff at the hospice until her death in January 2013," she said.
Ms Holt said the exact sum left to Willowbrook Hospice in Portico Lane, Eccleston Park, was unknown but estimated to be £20,000.
Nilsson, of Evelyn Street, and Stephen Brown, her then partner, were executors of Mrs Eden's estate after she died from cancer in January 2013.
'Knew nothing'
Solicitors helped the couple apply for probate and the value of Mrs Eden's estate was about £53,000 although her house had not been sold at that time, Miss Holt said.
"Willowbrook Hospice never saw one penny piece from the estate," she said.
"They in fact knew nothing of Mrs Eden's will until July 2017 when they received an email from the defendant's estranged daughter, informing them the hospice was a beneficiary.
"But the money owing to them had been spent by the defendant.
"She admitted that she did not notify the hospice that it was a beneficiary of the will, saying she didn't tell them because she didn't want to tell them.
"She had no intentions of telling them that they had been left money in her mum's will because she didn't want them to have it and had no intentions of giving it to them."
Nilsson spent some of the money on a new kitchen and bathroom, a family holiday and a washing machine, the jury heard.
Judge Anil Murray told the defendant she could face jail when she returns for sentencing on 11 July.