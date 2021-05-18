Huyton pub shooting: Two injured on first day of reopening
- Published
Two men have been injured in a shooting inside a pub on the first day it reopened after lockdown rules eased.
Armed police were called to the Old Bank pub in Huyton, Knowsley, at about 20:20 BST on Monday.
Merseyside Police said a man was taken to hospital with chest injuries, while a second man later turned up at A&E with a gunshot wound to his groin.
The injured men, aged 23 and 29 and from Huyton, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent.
A force spokesman said their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening and patrols had been stepped up in the area to offer reassurance and gather information.
The shooting happened as lockdown restrictions eased across England, which meant the pub was able to welcome customers inside for the first time in months.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk