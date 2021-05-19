Chester Racecourse chief sacked over 'misuse of resources'
A racecourse group's chief executive has been sacked over the "misuse" of company resources, its chairman has announced.
Richard Thomas's contract with Chester Race Company (CRC) was terminated following "a thorough investigation", Ian O'Doherty said in a statement.
A company spokesman said his dismissal related to the "authorisation of work, expenses and payment of invoices for a personal project".
Mr Thomas has been asked to comment.
CRC owns and operates racecourses in the Cheshire city of Chester and in Bangor-on-Dee, near Wrexham in North Wales.
Mr Thomas had been at the firm for 20 years and had recently announced plans for the return of spectators as coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease.
However, he was not present at Chester's May meeting.
The CRC spokesman said the breach of firm policy "came to light as the result of internal processes we have in place".
He added that the company had taken "swift action" and was recovering its losses.
The matter has not been reported to the police.
Mr O'Doherty said Mr Thomas had "made a significant contribution to the development and growth of the company over the past 20 years" and CRC were "extremely disappointed about this outcome".
"However, we are pleased that our internal processes identified the matter and ensured that we were able to address it in the way that we have," he added.
