Liverpool lift death: Man killed in fall and son injured
A 53-year-old man has died after a construction lift fell at a tower block building site.
The man and an 18-year-old, understood to be his son, were working at one of the Unity buildings in Rumford Place, Liverpool, when they fell at about 15:30 BST on Wednesday.
Merseyside Police said the 18-year-old was seriously injured and is in a critical condition in hospital.
The Health and Safety Executive said the incident involved a mast climber.
It said it was investigating the fall, alongside police.
Unity buildings consist of two connecting towers, a 27-storey residential one featuring 161 apartments and a 16-floor building made up of commercial space.
Developers Laing O'Rouke were doing work on the high-rise buildings at the time of the fall.
A spokeswoman said: "We can confirm there was an incident at the Unity building yesterday afternoon.
"Our health and safety team is at the site and we and our sub-contractors will cooperate fully with the investigation into what happened."