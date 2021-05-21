Chester Zoo celebrates first red-bellied lemur birth
- Published
The birth of a rare red-bellied lemur at a zoo has been hailed as a "real cause for celebration", due to the threats to the species in the wild.
The baby, which weighs about 2.5oz (70g), is the first of its kind to be born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire.
Zookeeper Claire Parry said every new arrival was vital to the zoo's breeding programme, but this being the first of its kind made it "extra special".
She added that the baby seemed "incredibly content".
A zoo spokesman said the infant was born to parents Aina and Frej six weeks ago and its sex was as yet unknown.
The zoo's director of animals and plants Mike Jordan said lemurs, which are native to Madagascar, were "considered as being the most endangered group of mammals in the world".
He said each lemur birth was "significant".
"Sadly, we know that many larger lemur species have already become extinct," he added.
"We need to ensure the species that do now remain on this diverse island are safe and protected."