Farieissia Martin jailed for manslaughter after murder conviction quashed
A woman whose conviction for murdering her partner was quashed has been sentenced for his manslaughter.
Farieissia Martin, 28, was jailed for life with a minimum of 13 years in 2015 after being found guilty of stabbing Kyle Farrell at her Liverpool home.
In December, the Court of Appeal quashed Martin's murder conviction and ordered a re-trial.
However, she pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was jailed at Liverpool Crown Court for 10 years.
Martin has served six and a half years for stabbing her childhood sweetheart in the heart with a kitchen knife during a drunken row at their home in Dingle on 21 November 2014.
However, she will not be released immediately as she also received a nine-month consecutive sentence for possessing a mobile phone and a razor blade in HMP Boston on 25 May last year.
At her murder trial Martin claimed she acted in self-defence after 21-year-old Farrell grabbed her by the throat.
Her barrister, Clare Wade QC, told her manslaughter sentencing hearing there was "a background of coercive and controlling behaviour".
'Tragic case'
The court heard the couple rowed after Martin came back drunk to their home later than expected in the early hours of the morning.
Miss Wade said Martin "recalls picking up the knife but was disassociated from the moment of inflicting the fatal wound".
She said the offence had not been premeditated and Martin had been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.
Sentencing her, Mr Justice Dove said: "This is a truly tragic case. It should never be forgotten that the person at the centre of this tragedy is Kyle Farrell, a young man who was killed by you when you stabbed him in the chest.
"He was a beloved son, and a cherished family member of those who still grieve his loss to this day.
"He was a father, who will never have the joy and privilege of raising his children, guiding them and watching them grow in maturity, until in their turn they would support him."
