Liverpool lift fall: Son dies days after father killed
- Published
A 17-year-old boy critically injured when a construction lift fell at a tower block has died days after his father was killed in the same incident.
The pair were working at one of the Unity buildings in Rumford Place, Liverpool, when they fell on Wednesday.
The Health and Safety Executive said the incident involved a mast climber but did not give further details.
The HSE is investigating the fall alongside Merseyside Police.
Unity buildings consists of two connecting towers, a 27-storey residential one featuring 161 apartments and a 16-floor building made up of commercial space.
Developers Laing O'Rouke were doing work on the tower blocks at the time of the fall.
