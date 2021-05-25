Aintree fire: Crews tackle warehouse blaze
Fire crews are tackling a blaze at a warehouse on a high street.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service said six engines were sent to deal with the "well alight" building in Warbreck Moor, Aintree, at about 12:35 BST.
The service has advised residents to keep their windows and doors shut to protect from the smoke affecting the area.
People have been asked to avoid the area and road closures are in place in Warbreck Moor, a spokesman added.
It is not yet known if anyone was injured in the fire.
