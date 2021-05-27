Covid: Merseyside hospitals honoured over Covid response
Two hospitals are to be awarded the Freedom of the Borough in recognition of staff "going above and beyond" during the coronavirus pandemic.
Aintree and Southport hospitals in Merseyside were chosen for the award by Sefton Council.
Council leader Ian Maher said staff at times did not have protective equipment and willingly put themselves at risk.
The authority said there was a "debt of gratitude" to the hospitals in light of their "hard work and dedication".
Mr Maher said: "Freedom of the Borough is not something we give easily in Sefton. This is about recognising staff in our health service going above and beyond."
Previous recipients of the honour included RAF Woodvale in 2011 and No 238 (Sefton) Squadron, 156 Regiment, Royal Corps of Transport, in 1982.
Footballer Jamie Carragher received the award in 2004, and horse trainer Donald "Ginger" McCain in 2006.
Mr Maher said Aintree and Liverpool University and Southport and Ormskirk NHS trusts "illustrate perfectly why the NHS is seen by most as the jewel in Britain's crown".
The authority's report described the recognition as the "highest honour the council can bestow".