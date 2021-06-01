Cheshire Police dogs given ID cards and collar numbers
A police force's dogs have been issued with individual collar numbers and ID cards to make them "part of the team".
Cheshire Police will also issue some of its service animals with body armour as part of a set of changes which follow the introduction of Finn's Law in 2019.
The law made it a criminal offence to harm a service dog.
Handler Kelly Walker, who has had PD Bart since 2017, said giving them a number like her own "makes them part of the policing family".
"They go out to look for offenders of vulnerable missing people, they are part of the team and that's how they should be treated," she added.
"He will go out and he will protect me no matter what."
She said giving them collar numbers, which officers are given at the start of their careers, "makes them unique and makes them part of the policing family".
A Cheshire Police spokesman said some dogs would be given body armour "to afford greater protection".
"They are a very important part in our role in combating crime," he added.
