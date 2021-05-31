A boy, 16, and two men stabbed in 'horrific' incident on National Trust beach in Formby
- Published
A boy aged 16 and two men were stabbed in front of beachgoers enjoying the last of the weekend's warm weather, police have said.
They were airlifted to hospital after the attacks on Formby beach, Merseyside at 19:10 BST on Sunday with one man, 20, in a critical but stable condition.
The injuries to the boy and the other man, 20, are described as serious but not life-threatening.
Police said the "horrific" incidents were believed to be linked.
Det Supt Mark Baker said: "It is appalling and sad that on a sunny day like today when people have been out enjoying themselves, we are patrolling our beaches after such a horrific incident.
"Knife crime has no place whatsoever in our communities and we're doing everything we can to bring the offender to justice."
The sandy beach is managed by the National Trust and the area is famous for its wildlife, including rare red squirrels and lizards.
