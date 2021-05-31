Boy, 12, seriously hurt in Liverpool after being hit by car
A 12-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter.
He was taken to hospital following a collision involving a black Ford Fiesta just before 10:30 BST in Hylton Road in Allerton, Liverpool.
The child was taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospital where his condition is described as "serious but not life-threatening".
Merseyside Police said the driver stopped at the scene.
