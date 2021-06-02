Liverpool death: Murder arrest after woman falls from building
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of an 18-year-old woman who fell from a building.
Officers were called to Irwell Chambers in Union Street, Liverpool, at about 22:40 BST on Tuesday, where they found a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Merseyside Police said a 21-year-old man, who is known to the victim, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Detectives said they were "keeping an open mind" about the investigation.
The force has appealed for witnesses or anyone who heard "suspicious behaviour" in the area around the time to come forward.
