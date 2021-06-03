Covid-19: Three fined after heckling teacher over pupil testing
- Published
Three people who harassed a headteacher about Covid testing at his school have been fined more than £2,000 each for breaking lockdown rules.
Andrea Rimmer, 39, Lisa Holt, 43, and Wesley Garner, 42, confronted staff at Calderstones School, Liverpool, where pupils were tested, on 9 November.
They filmed themselves in a car shouting through a megaphone that the virus was "a lie" and "a fraud".
One parent said she was "fuming", calling them "absolute idiots".
'Unbelievable'
The trio and a fourth person, who is yet to be identified, had turned up at the school on Harthill Road in Allerton after armed forces personnel arrived to help with coronavirus testing, which was voluntary and only carried out with the consent of pupils' parents.
It was part of a mass testing pilot being held across the city in November.
The group also harassed military personnel and surrounded the school's headteacher, with one of them saying: "If you are the headteacher, we will put you on notice, if anything happens to these children getting tested for Covid-19 - absolute disgrace, this will be going further."
One parent, Jo Fairclough, tweeted: "Fuming. This is my daughter's school and this headteacher is one of the best headteachers I've met.
"He does everything with the best interests of the students at heart and has handled the whole Covid situation excellently.
"What a bunch of absolute idiots, unbelievable."
Wesley Garner and his partner, Lisa Holt, had travelled more than 100 miles from their home in Morriston, on the outskirts of Swansea, despite restrictions on travel around the country being introduced five days earlier.
Andrea Rimmer, of Stradbroke Road in Wavertree, was identified as the driver of the car the group was travelling in.
They were charged with participating in an outdoor gathering of more than two people and their cases were heard behind closed doors at Wirral Magistrates' Court on 7 May.
After failing to respond to the notice they were being prosecuted, they were found guilty by magistrate Penelope Barker on the basis of police statements.
Ms Barker fined them £1,760 each. They must also pay costs of £100 and a surcharge of £176 towards victim services, resulting in a total fine of £2,036 each.
Attempts to identify the fourth person are continuing, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.