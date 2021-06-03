Liverpool crash: Electric bike rider dies after being hit by car
A man has died after the electric bike he was riding was hit by a car.
The bike and a Vauxhall Grandland were involved in a crash in Dingle, Liverpool, at about 20:15 BST on Tuesday.
Merseyside Police said the 35-year-old bike rider was treated by officers who witnessed the crash and taken to hospital, but has since died.
The driver of the car stopped at the scene and was assisting police with their inquiries.
Insp Stuart McIver said the car had travelled along Dingle Lane toward the city centre before the crash happened on Park Street.
"We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Park Street or Beaufort Street area and may have captured something before or during the collision on dashcam or other devices," he added.
A force spokeswoman said a police vehicle travelling on Park Street witnessed the collision.
"Officers carried out advanced emergency first aid on the man until paramedics arrived," she said.