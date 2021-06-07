BBC News

Liverpool park sex assault: Boy arrested over attack on two girls

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe 15-year-old victims were taken to hospital

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after two schoolgirls were found in a "distressed state" in a park.

Merseyside Police said the 15-year-old girls were found in Score Lane Gardens in Childwall, Liverpool at 18:10 BST on Sunday.

Both girls were taken to hospital, the force said.

Detectives have launched an investigation and a cordon remains in place at the scene.

Police said "forensic, CCTV and witness inquiries are ongoing" and appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.